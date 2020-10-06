Georgia Film Academy announces new Savannah program

The (GFA) has begun teaching students in Georgia’s second most-filmed city, the academy announced Wednesday.

At Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus, the GFA said it has opened a new collaborative production training hub, where they are teaching students from Georgia Southern University.

The program is open to all Georgians enrolled in universities and technical colleges. GFA expects students from several additional institutions in the Savannah region to register for courses at the hub over the next year.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer incredibly affordable film production training in high demand career fields to students from Georgia Southern and other institutions in the region at our new hub on the Georgia Tech campus,” said GFA executive director, Jeffrey Stepakoff. “We are excited to help build the film industry in Savannah and to support our partners in the region.”

According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the Savannah region was home to 185 productions generating $125.6 million in direct spending by entertainment companies. See more here.