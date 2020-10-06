Georgia State’s Fall PantherLAN Esports Tournament Held Virtually on Twitch

Georgia State University’s varsity esports team will host the fall PantherLAN Esports Tournament virtually via Twitch from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Spectators can view competition online through the university’s Twitch feeds at https://www.twitch.tv/georgiastateu and https://www.twitch.tv/georgiastateu2. Streaming begins at 10 a.m., Oct. 31.

Games include “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Smite,” “Paladins,” “Hearthstone,” “Tekken 7,” “Dragon Ball Fighter Z” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Students at Georgia State and college students from outside the university may participate and can register at https://smash.gg/tournament/pantherlan-fall-2020.

The semi-annual PantherLAN attracts players from colleges and universities around the Southeast. In- person tournaments began in 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, game play shifted to an entirely online format for last spring’s tournament.

The PantherLAN event is co-sponsored by the Georgia Game Developers Association and the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

Georgia State’s varsity esports program is housed at the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII).

Varsity esports at Georgia State have benefits beyond game play. With its home in CMII, students have access to immersive, practical experiences within a rich emerging technologies environment that includes virtual and augmented reality, and game design and development. CMII programs empower students to design their own degrees in media entrepreneurship, and game design and development.

Team members are eligible to earn scholarships and are expected to maintain high scholastic performance.

For more information about Georgia State Esports, visit http://esports.gsu.edu. For more about the Creative Media Industries Institute, visit http://cmii.gsu.edu.