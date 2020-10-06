GGDA Atlanta Meeting Oct. 13 on Getting the Most Out of Your Discord

Learn “How to Get the Most Out of Your Discord Community,” with Discord expert Paul Hesling. Every game dev, streamer and esports team knows it needs a Discord server. Unfortunately, not enough know what to do with it once it is create!

This presentation provides a crash course on how to manage your Discord server from its creation to a healthy, self-sustaining community with the tools and features provided on the platform. We’ll dive into basic server setup and presentation, how to lay the groundwork for a non-toxic environment, strategies to keep your audience engaged and tips on how to promote your community clubhouse to your audience.

These skills are a necessity for anyone working in modern game development, and we strongly encourage you to attend this free presentation. We will also have more SIEGE 2020 announcements.

Paul Hesling is a freelancer who specializes in Discord administration and moderation to help grow and nurture healthy Discord communities for indie game developers. To support this, he hosts a popular Discord server that contains tips and tricks to help admins and mods get the most out of Discord. These guidelines focus on basic server setup and personalization, how to use the Community, Verification & Partnership features effectively and moderator guidelines for a healthy community.

When: 7 pm EST Oct. 13

Where: www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

How Much: Free