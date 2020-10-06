The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is going virtual

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival returns in its 23rd year as an all-virtual presentation Oct. 24-31, 2020. Connect with cinephiles worldwide as you watch live film premieres and unique, interactive programming from the comfort and safety of your home!

As the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., this annual, eight-day celebration of cinematic excellence honors both professional and emerging student filmmakers. The 2020 virtual festival includes gala premiere screenings, spotlights, competitions, event series, and forums, as well as exclusive video messages from filmmakers, live Q&A events, and other original content.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. ET, when the full schedule of programming is announced.