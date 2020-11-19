DeKalb Entertainment Commission Hosts 2020 Entertainment Expo

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC) hosted their November 2020 Entertainment Expo virtually yesterday via Zoom and Facebook Live. Since their launch in 2017, the commission has committed to advancing and strengthening the creative industry. DEC converted their wildly popular annual Entertainment Expo into numerous creative and fun virtual events for the creative to enjoy live. The line-up over the 2020 virtual season included monthly virtual talks, panels, and masterclasses from some of our industry-best experts as well as several events that were developed with our partners.

The November event was a virtual panel entitled “Entertainment Re-imagined as We Fall Forward” with the following panelists: