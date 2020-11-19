‘It’s Complicated’ podcast: Georgia’s film industry set to ‘roar back’

The pandemic-imposed intermission that hit Georgia’s movie sector is coming to an end, and quickly.
“It has come roaring back,” said Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment office. “We have a lot of shows in the pipeline and we have shows that are in production.”
At about 45 projects in the works, the numbers lag behind where the industry was this time last year, but other signs indicate the start of 2021 will be a busy one for Georgia’s entertainment industry.
“We’re at the place now where. . . half the day yesterday, I was calling around looking for stage space,” Thomas said. “That’s a good problem to have on the heels of a shutdown.” Listen to the podcast here at ABC.