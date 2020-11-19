Peter Bowden to Moderate next GPP Meeting: Production Finance: Funding, SBA Loans and Insurance

From GPP: Join us on Facebook TUESDAY, December 1st at 12pm EST for a discussion on production finance. A big part of filmmaking is securing financing and balancing your budget. Tune in for information on how to secure loans and the important steps to making sure your finances are in order!

Moderator: Peter Bowden, President & CEO, Columbus GA Convention & Visitors Bureau

Panelists:

David Innes, Senior VP, Entertainment and Private Banking Division of City National Bank

Lynn Mathis, President and COO of Williams, Turner & Mathis, Inc.

David Leonard, Export Finance Manager, Office of International Trade, US Small Business Administration

John Thomas, Partner, Element Accountants and Consultants

Admission: If you have not already donated a ticket purchase is required for ALL viewers. We hope that you continue to support our organization in protecting our industry tax incentives!

Questions: Open for submissions!