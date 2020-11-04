Video game development company founder says gaming on the rise during pandemic

A video game development company founder recently spoke with students from the Savannah College of Art and Design about the state of the gaming industry amid the pandemic.

Randy Pitchford, who started the Gearbox Entertainment Company in 1999, shared his knowledge of the industry with SCAD students during a virtual chat.

Pitchford’s company, which has created games including Borderlands and Brothers in Arms, also released a national poll that showed a rise in people spending their extra time at home to play video games.

Three-fifths of Americans ages 18 to 34 who responded said they used video games as a way to stay connected with friends and families during the period of stay-at-home orders earlier this year, the poll found, with increased free time being the most-reported reason.

“It’s not surprising at all that when we’re in a world where people are spending more time at home, they’re finding ways to entertain themselves and amuse themselves, and more people are turning to video games,” Pitchford told WSAV NOW.

See more at WSAV.