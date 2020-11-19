What’s filming in Georgia in November 2020?

The floodgates opened in November for new film and TV productions in Georgia, hitting a post-pandemic high of 42 as of Nov. 10.
This is up from 27 just two weeks earlier and almost exactly the same as the number of productions on Nov. 11, 2019, when it was 36. On March 11, just before the virus shut everything down, the number was 39.
“It definitely seems busy,” said Sara Riney, an Atlanta set decoration buyer. “Most people I know have gone back to work. Prop houses will tell you it’s busy.”
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, said in a statement that “we’re not quite at pre-pandemic levels yet, but our sound stages are filling up fast and productions from feature films to regular series are underway. Last fiscal year prior to COVID-19, we were on track for another record pace, and we’re working every day with our productions to help meet their needs.”
Many are returning shows such as the CW’s “Stargirl” and “Dynasty,” FXX’s “Archer,” the syndicated “Divorce Court” and OWN’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” Tyler Perry is also readying three of his shows to shoot consecutively. See more at AJC.