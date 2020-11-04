Who are the directors that may have impacted your life without you knowing it?

We all know the names of the greatest directors. You’ve got your Spielberg, Scorsese, Spike Lee, Nora Ephron, Agnes Varda, Fellini, Truffaut, Welles, Capra, Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Bigelow, and Fincher. We could make a list of hundreds of them, and we could argue the order back and forth.

But what about the directors you’ve never heard of?

They are the ones who inspired many of the names above and the ones who continue to create movies and shorts to this day, without the fame or recognition they probably deserve. Today I wanted to look at a video by The Cinema Cartography where they list the greatest directors you’ve never heard of. I also added one of my own at the end for you viewing pleasure.

Who Are the 12 Greatest Directors You’ve Never Heard About?

1. Lav Diaz

Lav Dia is a Filipino filmmaker and critic who is one of the key purveyors of the “slow cinema” movement. He’s also credited with making some of the longest narrative films in existence. Diaz is a creator who is constantly switching genres of his projects and experimenting all the time.

On the topic of genre Diaz has said, “it’s nice to dwell on genres because there are formulas there and you can work with them. But at the same time you’re free to break them.”

Check out his film Ebolusyon ng Isang Pamilyang Pilipino (Evolution of a Filipino Family). It’s only 625 minutes long!

See the rest at NoFilmSchool.