Big Changes Ahead for Georgia Entertainment Tax Credit

The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act was signed into law by Former Governor Sonny Purdue in 2005. Since then, Georgia has become one of the top filming destinations in the United States, surpassing California in 2016 for the number of feature films shot in the state and generating $9.5 billion of economic activity in FY17[1]. The base credit is 20 percent of qualified expenditures, with an additional 10 percent uplift credit granted to productions that commit to placing the Georgia logo in their credits.

One of the most desirable features of Georgia’s credit is that it is transferrable, meaning it can be sold from one Georgia taxpayer to another. The credits are sold at a discount ranging from 8-14 percent, creating instant tax savings for the buyers. There are very few limitations on the sale’s timing, which means production companies can quickly generate funds by borrowing against the credit’s estimated value or simply selling the credit mid-production.

Although a formal audit was not previously required, a production company seeking to sell their credits would almost always have to provide their broker with third-party verification in the form of a “comfort letter” or Agreed Upon Procedures Report. Alternatively, the seller could engage the DOR to perform an audit, which could be quite costly and could take as long as 12-15 months to complete. The benefit of a DOR audit is that once the credit’s value was determined, the DOR couldn’t disallow any portion of it after-the- fact, which is known as a recapture. The reduced risk associated with DOR audited credits allowed them to be sold at a higher price. A third-party verified credit carried the risk of recapture and sold at a price that was often 3-5 cents lower, with the tradeoff that they could be monetized more quickly. This was often the deciding factor for smaller independent productions that relied on credit sales to fund the production as projects were being produced.

KEY CHANGES

The most significant change resulting from H.B. 1037 is that each project that receives a credit must undergo an audit of their expenditures[2]. Audits may be performed by the DOR or an independent third party certified by the DOR. Once completed, the audits will be reviewed by the DOR, and if the audit was performed effectively, the final certification of the credit will be issued[3]. Upon final certification, the credit can be sold or otherwise utilized, and the risk of recapture is eliminated[4]. It is yet to be determined whether the new process will delay the ability to monetize credits compared to the prior process.

It is important to note that the final certification date will determine the tax year to which the credit is assigned[5]. Previously, a tax credit was assigned to the year in which the expenditures were incurred. This provided some certainty around when the credits would be most likely to sell due to increased demand around tax deadlines. With the timing of final certification left up to the DOR, it is unclear whether final certification will be granted in the same year as production occurred or in a subsequent year, limiting the ability to predict the sale’s timing.

The audit requirement will be implemented in phases, as follows[6]: