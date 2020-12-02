Blackhall Studios plans another massive expansion ‘to meet growing demand’

One of Georgia’s largest movie studios is planning a more than 1-million-square-foot expansion, as demand for stage space in Atlanta continues to grow.
Blackhall Studios, a 150-acre complex about 10 minutes south of downtown, would add 538,000 square feet of sound stages, 200,000 square feet of offices, 420,000 square feet for warehousing and 22,000 square feet of catering space, according to a filing made through the state’s Development of Regional Impact (DRI) program. DRIs are filed when a project’s size is likely to impact the infrastructure of neighboring communities. See more at ABC.