DreamHack Reveals Refreshed Brand on “DreamHack Day”

As part of its annual “DreamHack Day” DreamHack has revealed a refreshed brand with an identity focused on the gaming community. The new look, created in partnership with WPP brand agency Superunion, also reflects the company’s evolution into a global destination for immersive, gaming lifestyle experiences where the community comes to life. DreamHack Day has always been a celebration of the company’s early beginnings in 1994 — a gathering of friends and their computers in a school cafeteria with no online access has grown into a beacon of internet culture, and a gathering place for gamers worldwide.

Featuring a reinvigorated logo, dynamic color palette, bold typeface, and energized graphics, the refreshed brand pays homage to DreamHack’s heritage while also representing the extraordinary things that happen when the gaming community comes together.

“We are super excited to share this refreshed DreamHack brand — it both celebrates our first 25 years, and looks ahead at our next 25 years,” said Marcus Lindmark, President, DreamHack and SVP, Project and Event Operations at ESL Gaming. “It is vital for us to continue being an arena where our community can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be themselves through the gaming lifestyle experience.”

“The hallmark of DreamHack is the fact that we welcome everyone — from the novice to the expert, and from the very small to the very old, spanning all backgrounds,” said Craig Levine, ESL Gaming Co-CEO. “As we look forward, these beloved festivals will continue to expand into new markets and mediums, growing the reach and impact on our community and partners; and this storied brand will continue offering opportunities to feature pioneers in esports and gaming technology.”