Fangoria Relaunches Podcast Network; Elric Kane & Rebekah McKendry To Host ‘Colors Of The Dark’

Iconic horror brand Fangoria, under new ownership as of this summer, is relaunching its podcast network with new pod Colors Of The Dark, to be hosted by horror historians Elric Kane and Dr. Rebekah McKendry.

The show, named after a 1972 Giallo film, will see the duo take a deep dive into the horror genre. Each episode explores a specific part of horror history: canon films, franchises, forgotten gems, and discussions with those who shaped – and were shaped by – the genre. It will debut October 16 on major podcast platforms.

Elric and Bekah used to host web show Insider Horror and were also co-hosts on Geek Nation’s podcast Killer Pov and on the Blumhouse podcast Shock Waves.

Fangoria said the new pod will mark the official turning of the lights back on at the network, with further shows to follow in the coming months. See more at Deadline.