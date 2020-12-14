Georgia Production Summit ﻿VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

FROM GPP: Mark your calendar as busy on January 15-16 : They’re the official dates for the Georgia Production Summit 2021. We’re hosting our first ever virtual summit on the 15th & 16th and you’re invited! Earlybird registration for GPS2021 is now open, so claim your spot now.

If you are producing content in Georgia or involved in any area of entertainment in the state, GPS2021 is a “MUST ATTEND” event for you. GPS2021 is the place where Georgia’s content creators go to inspire each other!

Here’s what’s going to happen:

You will be able to attend 20+ virtual webinars and panel discussions meant to spark your creativity

You will be able to ask industry experts directly about their experiences and tips and tricks of the trade

You will be able to network with hundreds of decision makers and industry influencers from film/tv, music and gaming

You can learn about new cutting-edge products and services from our Virtual Exhibitor Hall

You will leave inspired!

Our amazing new virtual conference platform will blow your mind! This is not your typical zoom call!

GPS2021 will be an immersive and invaluable experience taking place over two action-packed days. Each day will be made up of engaging keynote presentations and panels from some of the brightest minds in film, music and gaming.