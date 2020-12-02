Gov. Kemp Honors Service to Arts and Humanities

Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the ninth annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. The awards were presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“I’m honored to recognize the organizations and individuals whose efforts have preserved and enhanced our culture and stories to create a better Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “When our arts and humanities sectors thrive, we see prosperity and revitalization in communities across our state. I applaud the work of each of our recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities and the valuable impacts they have made in our state.”

“The arts and humanities play a vital role in making Georgia the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “Brian and I are so proud to honor the work of these incredibly talented individuals and organizations, and on behalf of all Georgians, we’re grateful for their important contributions to the Peach State.”

Ten members of Georgia’s arts and humanities communities were awarded with this honor following a competitive selection process from nominations submitted from around the state. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are:

Blue Ridge Mountain Arts Association, Blue Ridge

Museum of Arts and Sciences, Macon

Dr. Eddie Bennett, Decatur

Mr. Brian Brown, Fitzgerald

Mr. Kevin Cole, Atlanta

Dr. Jim Hammond, Atlanta

Ms. Yvonne Grovner, Sapelo Island

Mr. William S. Morris III, Augusta

Ms. Susan Majette Murphy, Darien

Maestro Robert Spano, Atlanta

An acceptance video featuring each of the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards of the Arts and Humanities, accompanied by additional details about their contributions is available here. For biographical information and additional background on each of the recipients, a program is available here.

About the 2020 Award

The 2020 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities features a poem composed by Georgia Poet Laureate Chelsea Rathburn. It was designed, illustrated, and letterpress printed in a limited edition by Tennille Shuster.

About the Award Partners

The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development that works to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding and statewide programs and services that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for GCA is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit www.gaarts.org.

Georgia Humanities promotes and preserves the stories and cultural legacies of the state’s people — from the past to the present and into the future — to enrich their lives and strengthen their communities. An informed and educated Georgia understands historical and cultural trends, respects the life of the mind, utilizes critical thinking in decision-making, and promotes mutual respect and civility. Funding for Georgia Humanities is provided by the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Humanities, foundations, donors and partners. For more information, visit www.georgiahumanities.org.