REMINDER: Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting Next Week

Space is limited, please RSVP here.

Reminder to RSVP: The Columbus Film Commission will host its next quarterly meeting, called Focus Film Columbus Ga, that connects entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The event will be held on December 9, 2020 virtually via ZOOM at 2:00 PM EST.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

The event will feature updates from local and state officials as well as entertainment executives. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited.

To request your invitation please visit this link or email [email protected]