Report: Georgia Video Game Industry Generates $801.4 Million in Annual Economic Output

A new study from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) shows the video game industry in Georgia generates $801.4 million in annual economic output, either through direct industry output ($370 million) or via other participants in the video game ecosystem, such as suppliers and other supported output ($431 million). That ranks the state #13 nationally in economic output.

Also, the video game industry accounts for about 5,000 jobs in Georgia, either directly through industry jobs (about 2,200) or through supplier and other supported jobs (about 2,800). That ranks the state #11 nationally in terms of jobs supported by the industry.

Overall, the U.S. the video game industry’s annual economic output is $90.3 billion and accounts for nearly 429,000 jobs.

These are among several key findings from “Video Games in the 21st Century: The 2020 Economic Impact Report,” a review of the industry and its wide-ranging impacts released by the ESA. The report outlines ongoing advancements in technology and vast participation in gameplay that transcends all demographics (in fact, one in three citizens of the world play video games).

The report also lists the top 10 U.S. states ranked by total video game industry-related economic effect. See more here.