Exposed: A Conversation with Chris LeDoux

In this episode of EXPOSED, we speak with Crafty Apes co-founder Chris LeDoux. He discusses how VFX and post production have evolved in the pandemic era. He also discusses trends he sees for moviemaking in Georgia and beyond.

More about Chris: Chris LeDoux is a Crafty Apes co-founder and Senior VFX Supervisor. Originally from Alaska, LeDoux’s fascination with cinema and filmmaking led him to the world of visual effects. Being a leader in high-level producing and VFX supervision, LeDoux’s career in VFX began as a compositor. A frequent collaborator of filmmakers known for crafting memorable stories and an industry veteran, LeDoux has worked on numerous films and TV shows, most recently The Banker, Just Mercy, Dolemite Is My Name, Stranger Things, Zombieland 2, and Fear Street.