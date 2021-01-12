Film industry should be part of Florida’s economic recovery, Commentary

When an average feature film or television series films in a location, they spend $20 million in the local community while hiring 1,500 Floridians. One single production can put $150,000 per day directly in the pockets of citizens and small businesses. This also generates significant local and state tax revenues — with the state earning more in direct revenue than it would eventually rebate to the production. A targeted rebate program will make money for the state, employ many at far-above-average salaries, and create products that attract tourists to Florida.