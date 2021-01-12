GSEC Legislative Update: Session has started

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition is committed to serving the businesses and employees in Georgia’s film, television and digital entertainment industry. Join or get more info here!
Georgia’s legislative session began, with 36 freshman legislators and new leadership in several key committees. While the calendar seems to still be up in the air due to COVID, passing the budget and addressing voting rights are the main issues of focus.
- Legislative Update:
- Legislative update call invitations will go out once the legislative calendar is set. To view GSEC’s 2021 legislative priorities and policy statements, click here.
-
- House Speaker David Ralston announced the creation of a new standing committee on Creative Arts & Entertainment. This committee will focus on supporting the growth of Georgia’s creative economy, and highlights the importance of the industry to our state. Please join us in thanking Speaker Ralston for his leadership, vision and stalwart support of Georgia’s entertainment industry and the thousands of Georgia jobs it supports statewide. Committee members and leadership TBA.
- Updated Film Incentive Rules & Regulations
- The Georgia Department of Revenue, which oversees the earning and claiming of the tax credits, has released their new rules and regulations for public comment. Click here for more information about the GDOR & GDEcD rule updates for 2021. GSEC will be issuing a response to the proposed changes, and will be coordinating a response with industry partners within the next couple weeks. We are currently working on our recommendations, which will be shared with the membership for additional feedback and review in advance of release.