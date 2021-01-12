GSEC Legislative Update: Session has started

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition is committed to serving the businesses and employees in Georgia’s film, television and digital entertainment industry. Join or get more info here!

Georgia’s legislative session began, with 36 freshman legislators and new leadership in several key committees. While the calendar seems to still be up in the air due to COVID, passing the budget and addressing voting rights are the main issues of focus.

Legislative Update: Legislative update call invitations will go out once the legislative calendar is set. To view GSEC’s 2021 legislative priorities and policy statements, click here.

