IATSE: Marty Walsh will be a strong voice for workers as Labor Secretary

IATSE joined the AFL-CIO and working people across the country Friday in praising the appointment of our union-brother and Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, to serve as Secretary of Labor in the Biden Administration.

As a longtime union member and leader, we know he will be a strong voice for workers and their unions and immediately get to work repairing the damage done by the current administration. We look forward to joining him to build our labor movement back, better.”

This release follows the AFL-CIO statement on Walsh’s nomination titled ‘Trumka: Marty Walsh Will Be an Exceptional Labor Secretary’. Read it on their website here: https://aflcio.org/press/releases/trumka-marty-walsh-will-be-exceptional-labor-secretary