Morris Brown Receives $160K Gift To Establish ESports Center

Things have been looking up for Morris Brown College amid its journey to re-accreditation. A leading Black gaming technology organization just gifted the school with enough funds to get an eSports program started!

Pharaoh’s Conclave (PCX), Georgia’s leading organization for diversity and inclusion in competitive video gaming, and the Thomas Family Fund are proud to announce a contribution of $160,000 to Morris Brown College in honor and memory of the family patriarch, Ronald Floyd Thomas (MBC 2002). The gift was designated to establish the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation. The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision to establish the center in October 2020.

Jakita O. Thomas, Ph.D. and Erich Thomas founded Pharaoh’s Conclave (PCX) in 2017. PCX is a company that uses education and exposure to video gaming to address diversity and inclusion in the technology industry by leveraging eSports. They created the first high school state eSports championship in the United States, which they featured at DreamHack, the world’s largest gaming lifestyle festival. Through PCX, the Thomases have exposed over 10,000 children across the country to eSports. They have awarded over $30,000 in college scholarships and guided youth and young adults in becoming eSports professionals. Their work in technology has most recently received non-dilutive funding of $100,000 from Google for Startups and financial support from the Stadium Neighborhood Community Trust. See more here.