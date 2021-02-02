DreamHack Open to Return in 2021 as Part of 2021 ESL Pro Tour for CS:GO

ESL Gaming, the world’s largest esports company, has announced DreamHack Open will return in 2021 with a total of seven tournaments totaling USD $700,000. The first tournament, currently underway January 27-31, will be split between the European and North American regions as some of the most talented Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (CS:GO) players battle it out for a piece of the USD $100,000 prize pool. Additional tournaments include a U.S. stop at DreamHack Atlanta, scheduled to take place in November of this year. DreamHack Atlanta will mark the first in-person event for DreamHack since the pandemic began. The last in-person DreamHack event took place in Anaheim in February of 2020.

The DreamHack Open is part of the ESL Pro Tour (EPT) for CS:GO, which combines multiple, previously unconnected ESL and DreamHack tournaments into dedicated circuits that build towards grand championships each year. The seven tournaments form the Challenger level of the ESL Pro Tour for CS:GO, and follow last week’s announcement of all 2021 EPT Masters and Championship events. The Challenger level aims to create a more complete path for aspiring victors, and offers a more compelling story, and transparent structure, for new esports fans.

“This first DreamHack Open Online of 2021 represents a crucial part of the ESL Pro Tour for CS:GO,” said Shaun Clark, ESL Pro Tour Director at ESL Gaming. “ESL and DreamHack share the same vision of creating an open-ecosystem that provides aspiring players the platform to succeed, following the path from ‘zero to hero.’ Following in the footsteps of what we’ve announced, we are excited to release the entire year’s worth of competition with a roadmap to return to live events.”

More information about the new format can be found at pro.eslgaming.com/tour/csgo and dreamhack.com/open. The latest ESL Pro Tour news can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.