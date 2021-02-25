Peter Stathopoulos Joins Taylor English, Bolstering the Firm’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice

Taylor English Duma LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Peter G. Stathopoulos to the firm’s Atlanta office as a partner in the Entertainment, Sports and Media practice.

Stathopoulos has extensive experience practicing in the areas of state and local taxation and economic development incentives, with an emphasis in entertainment tax incentives. He helped draft a portion of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act of 2008, which has made Georgia one of the leading U.S. destinations for film, television and digital entertainment productions. Stathopoulos currently serves as an entertainment industry advisor to the Georgia Department of Revenue, serves as Chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Georgia Production Partnership, and is on the Steering Committee of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

“Peter’s breadth of experience in film and television complements our already robust entertainment law practice,” said Alan Clarke, leader of Taylor English’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Department. “As our clients strive for perfection on the field, on set and in the studio, we match their creativity with innovative legal approaches that allow them to realize the full commercial value of their talent and entertainment businesses in a global marketplace. Our practice reaches all major entertainment markets in the U.S., with attorneys in New York, California and Georgia, and we are excited to further expand our television and film capabilities with the addition of Peter to our team.”

Since 2009, Stathopoulos has represented clients in Georgia entertainment incentive deals exceeding $250 million. He advises a wide spectrum of entertainment clients, ranging from major motion picture studios, national broadcasters and cable companies to independent film production companies. Stathopoulos also represents lenders in film tax credit lending deals. Stathopoulos knows the industry’s complexities and works closely with the Georgia Film Office and the Georgia Department of Revenue in representing his clients’ interests. In addition, he practices extensively in the area of state and local tax controversy from audit defense up to litigation in Georgia’s trial and appellate courts.

Stathopoulos is a frequent speaker on state and local tax issues to various organizations including the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Southeastern Association of Tax Administrators (SEATA), the Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT), the Institute for Continuing Legal Education in Georgia (ICLE), the Atlanta Tax Club, Tax Executives Institute (TEI), Lorman Educational Services and various state departments of revenue. Stathopoulos also served as a past Chair of the Taxation Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia. Stathopoulos has been a Georgia tax correspondent for State Tax Today, published by Tax Analysts, and has published two articles in The State & Local Tax Lawyer, published by the American Bar Association and the Georgetown University Law Center. In addition, Stathopoulos is a partner of the accounting firm Bennett Thrasher, LLP.

Stathopoulos earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from University of Georgia School of Law.

Taylor English Duma LLP is a full-service law firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Built from the ground up to provide highest-quality legal services for optimal value, the firm combines the best aspects of a traditional law firm with seasoned attorneys managing their practices remotely throughout the United States. Together, our attorneys work each day to provide timely, creative, and cost-effective counsel to help clients solve problems and achieve goals. Taylor English represents all types of clients – from Fortune 500 companies to start ups to individuals. The firm is the Georgia law firm member of Geneva Group International (GGI), the leading worldwide alliance of accounting and law firms. More information is available on the firm’s website at www.taylorenglish.com.