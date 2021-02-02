Trending
Release dates for Georgia-lensed productions

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.

TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED) STARS RELEASE DATE
Cobra Kai S3 (Netflix series) Mary Mouser, William Zabka, Ralph Macchio 1/1/2021
WandaVision (Disney+ series/Marvel) Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn 1/15/2021
Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime feature) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall 3/5/2021
Loki (Disney+ series/Marvel) Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant May, 2021
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson 6/4/2021
Samaritan Sylvester Stallone, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr 6/4/2021
The Tomorrow War Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin 7/23/2021
Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons 7/30/2021
The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman 8/6/2021
Respect Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker 8/13/2021
Spider Man 3 Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch 12/17/2021
