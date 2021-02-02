Release dates for Georgia-lensed productions

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.
|TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED)
|STARS
|RELEASE DATE
|Cobra Kai S3 (Netflix series)
|Mary Mouser, William Zabka, Ralph Macchio
|1/1/2021
|WandaVision (Disney+ series/Marvel)
|Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn
|1/15/2021
|Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime feature)
|Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall
|3/5/2021
|Loki (Disney+ series/Marvel)
|Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant
|May, 2021
|The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
|Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
|6/4/2021
|Samaritan
|Sylvester Stallone, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr
|6/4/2021
|The Tomorrow War
|Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin
|7/23/2021
|Jungle Cruise
|Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
|7/30/2021
|The Suicide Squad
|Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman
|8/6/2021
|Respect
|Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker
|8/13/2021
|Spider Man 3
|Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch
|12/17/2021