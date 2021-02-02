Stars announced for ‘My Dead Dad’, Wanderwell Entertainment’s Tara Ansley producer

Pedro Correa (The Middle), Booboo Stewart (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad), Simon Rex (Scary Movie franchise) and Steven Bauer (Scarface) will star in My Dead Dad, a coming-of-age indie drama from executive producers Declan Baldwin and Karl Hartman of Big Indie Pictures, the production company behind acclaimed films like Manchester by the Sea and Beautiful Boy.

Correa also co-wrote the alongside the film’s director Fabio Frey. It’s about a young burnout who discovers his estranged father is dead and has left him an apartment complex. With hopes of cutting ties, he’s forced to grow up and learn about the father he never knew through the eclectic tenants.

Chris Pontius (Jackass) and Courtney Dietz (Beast Beast) also co-star.

Wanderwell Entertainment’s Tara Ansley (Beast Beast, Tragedy Girls) produced the pic with Correa for Never Norm Films.

Big Indie Pictures currently has Chemical Hearts, Troop Zero, I’m Your Woman and Hunters all available on Amazon Prime. Its incoming slate includes the Berry Jenkins series Underground Railroad and the film Bliss starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson. See more at Deadline.