The Atlanta Film Society announces first wave of films programmed for Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference

The Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) is pleased to announce the first wave of films programmed for the upcoming 45th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF), slated for April 22 through May 2, 2021. Each year, this first wave announcement acts as both the earliest glimpse at the upcoming festival as well as a representation of the exciting programming choices to come.

“This past year, as we’ve faced a period of isolation and loss, many of us have turned to film as a source of comfort and as a means to connect,” said ATLFF Programming Director Alyssa Armand. “We look forward to elevating the work of filmmakers who have continued to create art against all odds and celebrating the immense value that their work brings to our lives.”

The first wave of films includes two documentary features and one narrative feature, and are representative of the bold, creative, and compelling breadth of stories to be found across ATLFF’s 2021 programming. The Pattiz Brothers’ CARTERLAND lends a keen and thoughtful lens to reexamining the impact of a misunderstood president whose work shaped generations to come. In José Permar’s OFF THE ROAD, a group of young musicians vibrantly narrates the highs and lows of a quiet and isolated community awaiting the “Baja 1000” race to come speeding past them. Mari Walker’s SEE YOU THEN centers on a former couple intimately revisiting their past life, before old feelings and unresolved matters propel the night into a captivatingly raw confrontation.

These three films will join an upcoming lineup of over 150 additional works selected from 7,092 film submissions.

CARTERLAND

directed by Jim Pattiz & Will Pattiz

USA, English, 120 minutes

In their feature film debut Carterland, the Pattiz Brothers examine the tragic, yet inspiring story of America’s most misunderstood president. While leading the nation through a series of unprecedented crises, Carter also confronted climate change and fought for social justice at home and abroad. This groundbreaking film draws on archival footage, experts, and insiders to reveal how Carter’s selfless leadership and moral integrity ultimately cost him the presidency.

OFF THE ROAD

directed by José Permar

Mexico/USA, Spanish, 77 minutes

A group of young musicians sing the deeds of three men who live in the most isolated region of the Baja California Sur desert. As the “Baja 1000”, the world’s largest annual all-terrain car race, takes place crossing the Mexican-US border, these men look for an opportunity to be a part of it and escape the apparent monotony of their small communities.

SEE YOU THEN

directed by Mari Walker

USA, English, 74 minutes

A decade after abruptly breaking up with Naomi, Kris invites her to dinner to catch-up on their complicated lives, relationships, and Kris’ transition. Over the course of a one night encounter, they engage in a series of increasingly intimate and vulnerable conversations, before a shocking revelation is unveiled. See You Then focuses on the universal truth that no matter how much you change, a part of you will always stay the same.