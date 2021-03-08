Columbus film A DANGEROUS SILENCE Recognized at South Georgia Film Festival

After a unique year, the South Georgia Film Festival announces its 2021 Winners and extends the virtual window to watch them.

This year’s winners include Best of Fest winner PINE MOUNTAIN OVERNIGHT from Director Geena Marie Hernandez is the adolescent story of camping, puberty, and Big Foot; Best Feature is BLEEDING AUDIO about the band The Matches’ struggle in the music business; Best High School goes to DAVID ISN’T HERE ANYMORE from Director Josh Ceranic about a haunted house and a determined realtor; Best College is WING IT from Jillian Lucia and Brendan Arena about an inspired Dragon; Best Short is ALICE from Laura Scrivano based on the Noel Coward poem; Best Family Friendly is HANGRY by Clint Till about hungry reverend in a retirement home; Best Animation is SOPHIE & JACOB from Max Shoham.

This year, the judges also recognize one filmmaker as a Rising Filmmaker – JACOBE LOVE with his documentary A DANGEROUS SILENCE, about domestic violence in Columbus, GA.

Along with the other 106 films of the festival, this year’s winners will be available through Friday March 12 on the Eventive platform at SGFF21.Eventive.org.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or [email protected].