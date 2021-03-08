Focus Film Columbus Event Set for March 24th, Speakers Announced

The Columbus Film Commission is inviting those interested to attend the next Focus Film Columbus GA event. This virtual event will take place on March 24th at 3:00 PM and will be hosted via ZOOM.

Please RSVP for the event by clicking here. Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

Agenda:

– Welcome from Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA

– Comments and facilitation of the meeting from Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner

– Review of the recent legislative session – Peter Stathopoulos, partner at Bennett Thrasher and partner in the Entertainment, Sports and Media practice of Taylor English Duma

– Tyler Morehead – award-winning creator and idea generator working with companies like Amazon, NBC, CBS, TBN, NASCAR, Burger King, Chevrolet – plus a couple world-renowned country music artists.

– Bo Bartlett – Columbus-based artist with worldwide recognition. Bo directed “Things Don’t Stay Fixed” released in February.

“Our quarterly Focus Film Columbus GA events are designed to update locals on happenings in the region as it relates to film, music and entertainment activity, ” stated Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “These events also give us an opportunity to hear from directors, producers and other entertainment executives about their experiences. We are honored to have Peter, Tyler and Bo join us for this next session.”

