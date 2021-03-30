Focus Film Columbus GA event: Attendees Receive Legislative and Film Activity Update

Business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and beyond attended the Focus Film Columbus GA virtual event on Wednesday, March 24th. The event, usually held live, connects entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “We are very excited to see activity rise substantially since January,” said Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “We are working with some very interesting projects right now and will announce more details in the coming weeks.”

The event included:

– A review of the recent legislative session from Peter Stathopoulos, partner at Bennett Thrasher and partner in the Entertainment, Sports and Media practice of Taylor English Duma.

– Highlights from Tyler Morehead and his award-winning career including upcoming projects and opportunities.

– An interview with Bo Bartlett, a Columbus-based artist with worldwide recognition. Bo talked about his recent project “Things Don’t Stay Fixed” which was released in February.

– Dr. Danna Gibson provided an update on CSU, their programs and partnership with the Georgia Film Academy.

Listen to the replay by downloading the recording here.

“We were very pleased with the agenda for this meeting and so happy to have Peter, Bo, Tyler and Dr. Gibson participate,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “After a challenging 2020, Georgia and indeed Columbus is uniquely positioned to benefit from the tremendous opportunities in film and entertainment productions.”

The date for the next quarterly meeting will be announced soon. To receive your invitation please email [email protected].

