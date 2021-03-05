Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Nominations for 2020 Year in Film

The Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) has announced their slate of nominees for the GAFCA Awards celebrating the 2020 year in film. Founded in 2011, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 40 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

Nominations in all 17 categories have been released, as well as the shortlist for the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema—a special prize for a film made in Georgia. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 12, 2021.

“Minari” earned 8 nominations, the most of any title. “Mank” is next with 7; followed by “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal” with 6 each. “Nomadland” earned 5 mentions; “The Father,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” each received 4 nominations.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA NOMINATIONS:

Best Picture

“The Father”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“Time”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

“Mank” – David Fincher

– David Fincher “Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao

– Chloé Zhao “One Night in Miami” – Regina King

– Regina King “Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell

– Emerald Fennell “Sound of Metal” – Darius Marder

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed ( “Sound of Metal” )

) Chadwick Boseman ( “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” )

) Anthony Hopkins ( “The Father” )

) Dev Patel ( “The Personal History of David Copperfield” )

) Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress

Viola Davis ( “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” )

) Sidney Flanigan ( “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” )

) Vanessa Kirby (“ Pieces of a Woman” )

) Frances McDormand ( “Nomadland” )

) Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen ( “The Trial of the Chicago 7” )

) Daniel Kaluuya ( “Judas and the Black Messiah” )

) Orion Lee ( “First Cow” )

) Leslie Odom, Jr. ( “One Night in Miami” )

) Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova ( “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” )

) Toni Collette ( “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” )

) Olivia Colman ( “The Father” )

) Amanda Seyfried ( “Mank” )

) Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Mank” – Jack Fincher

– Jack Fincher “Minari” – Lee Isaac Chung

– Lee Isaac Chung “Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell

– Emerald Fennell “Sound of Metal” – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

– Darius Marder, Abraham Marder “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Father” – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

– Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Charlie Kaufman

– Charlie Kaufman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

– Ruben Santiago-Hudson “Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao

– Chloé Zhao “One Night in Miami” – Kemp Powers

Best Cinematography

“Da 5 Bloods” – Newton Thomas Sigel

– Newton Thomas Sigel “First Cow” – Christopher Blauvelt

– Christopher Blauvelt “Mank” – Erik Messerschmidt

– Erik Messerschmidt “Nomadland” – Joshua James Richards

– Joshua James Richards “Tenet” – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Best Production Design

“Emma” – Kave Quinn, Mark Lavis, Andrea Matheson, Alice Sutton

– Kave Quinn, Mark Lavis, Andrea Matheson, Alice Sutton “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Molly Hughes, Gonzalo Cordoba, Merissa Lombardo

– Molly Hughes, Gonzalo Cordoba, Merissa Lombardo “Mank” – Donald Graham Burt, Chris Craine, Dan Webster

– Donald Graham Burt, Chris Craine, Dan Webster “Promising Young Woman” – Michael Perry, Liz Kloczkowski

– Michael Perry, Liz Kloczkowski “Tenet” – Nathan Crowley, Rory Bruen, Steve Christensen, Eggert Ketilsson, Jenne Lee,Justin O’Neal Miller, Benjamin Nowicki, Erik Osusky, Anthony D. Parrillo

Best Original Score

“Mank” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross “Minari” – Emile Mosseri

– Emile Mosseri “News of the World” – James Newton Howard

– James Newton Howard “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross “Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson

Best Original Song

“Green” – Abraham Marder ( “Sound of Metal” )

– Abraham Marder ( ) “Husavik” – Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson & fat max Gsus (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson & fat max Gsus “Io Sì (Seen)” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi ( “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” )

– Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi ( ) “Rain Song” – Emile Mosseri ( “Minari” )

– Emile Mosseri ( ) “Speak Now” – Leslie Odom, Jr. & Sam Ashworth ( “One Night in Miami” )

– Leslie Odom, Jr. & Sam Ashworth ( ) “Wuhan Flu” – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines & Erran Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”)

Best Ensemble

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

“Bacurau”

“La Llorona”

“Martin Eden”

“Minari”

“Night of the Kings”

Breakthrough Award

Maria Bakalova ( “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” )

) Kingsley Ben-Adir ( “One Night in Miami” )

) Emerald Fennell ( “Promising Young Woman” )

) Sidney Flanigan ( “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” )

) Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Documentary Film

“Collective”

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

“The Dissident”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“Time”

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema

“The Banker” (George Nolfi, Niceole Levy, Davis Lewis Smith, Stan Younger)

(George Nolfi, Niceole Levy, Davis Lewis Smith, Stan Younger) “Freaky” (Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy)

(Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy) “The Glorias” (Julie Taymor, Sarah Ruhl)

(Julie Taymor, Sarah Ruhl) “Greenland” (Ric Roman Waugh, Chris Sparling)

(Ric Roman Waugh, Chris Sparling) “In the Cold Dark Night” (Nick Hampson, Stephen Robert Morse, Miikka Leskinen, Max Peltz)

(Nick Hampson, Stephen Robert Morse, Miikka Leskinen, Max Peltz) “Irresistible” (Jon Stewart)

(Jon Stewart) “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (Dawn Porter)

(Dawn Porter) “Love Bite” (short; Charles de Lauzirika, Carlee Baker)

(short; Charles de Lauzirika, Carlee Baker) “Petting Zoo” (short; Daniel Robin)

(short; Daniel Robin) “Three Men Named Mantas” (short; James Mackenzie)

Winners will be announced March 12, 2021.