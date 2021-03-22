Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Winners for 2020 Year in Film

Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) is pleased to announce the winners for the 2020 GAFCA Awards.

“Nomadland” was the big winner, taking home four awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao, Best Adapted Screenplay for Zhao and Best Cinematography. “Promising Young Woman” received two awards—Best Actress for Carey Mulligan and Best Original Screenplay for Emerald Fennell, who also won the Breakthrough Award. “Sound of Metal” won Best Actor for Riz Ahmed and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci. “One Night in Miami” won for Best Original Song and Best Ensemble.

Other winners include Youn Yuh-jung as Best Supporting Actress for “Minari,” “Mank” earning Best Production Design honors, “Soul” winning Best Score and Best Animated Film, “Time” winning Best Documentary and “Another Round” winning Best Foreign Language Film. Dawn Porter’s documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” was awarded the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema.

See the complete list of winners below.

Founded in 2011, this year marks the 10th annual awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 40 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA WINNERS:

Best Picture

“Nomadland”

Best Director

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao

Best Cinematography

“Nomadland” – Joshua James Richards

Best Production Design

“Mank” – Donald Graham Burt, Chris Craine, Dan Webster

Best Original Score

“Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Original Song

“Speak Now” – Leslie Odom, Jr. & Sam Ashworth (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Ensemble

“One Night in Miami”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

Breakthrough Award

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Animated Film

“Soul”

Best Documentary Film

“Time”

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema