Georgia Game Developers Association Update

This is your last week to apply to speak at CIMFest June 12! The Columbus Interactive Media Festival (CIMFest) gets better every year, and grew even as we went virtual in 2020! This year’s event will be hybrid, with most of our sessions happening online, but with Columbus State University opening to a 50-person socially distanced event on site. We are now seeking speakers for virtual presentations, either prerecorded or livestreamed. You can submit here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ErVX2r9DtwcvzGnLQcfrTpUVyGry6zA8/view?usp=sharing

For ideas of what we are looking for, check out these videos from CIMFest 2020: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpcMokBfapQBZtK2GZGEvaRnukVaNheP8