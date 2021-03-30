Georgia Game Developers Association Update

This is your last week to apply to speak at CIMFest June 12! The Columbus Interactive Media Festival (CIMFest) gets better every year, and grew even as we went virtual in 2020! This year’s event will be hybrid, with most of our sessions happening online, but with Columbus State University opening to a 50-person socially distanced event on site. We are now seeking speakers for virtual presentations, either prerecorded or livestreamed. You can submit here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ErVX2r9DtwcvzGnLQcfrTpUVyGry6zA8/view?usp=sharing
Join our roundtable at our GGDA meeting to explore the wide array of lessons we have all learned from a year of working virtually. GGDA members get to participate via our Discord server. Stay with us after the roundtable for another fun evening of virtual gaming with your game dev peers.
When: 7 pm EST April 13
Where: www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs
How much: Free
Almost all our sessions from SIEGE2020 are now available for free on our YouTube channel. Make sure you check out the latest, “Crisis Communications for Game Developers,” as the topic has become more relevant that ever.
Premier Esports has added a number of new streamers in everything from Valorant to chess to Fortnite and more. If you are interested in working with them to improve your own streaming and content creation, reach out to them HERE