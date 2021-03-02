GGDA Events Rolling On for Georgia’s Game Developers and Creatives

—–

Our Best in Georgia teams have been diligently working for the month since the game jam and are ready to present the next iteration of their games. Join us to see the changes and learn who has been named Best in Georgia! Following the announcement we will have another of our collaborative drawing workshops, so get ready for some drawing fun. GGDA members can join us in Discord to be part of the workshop.

When: 7 pm March 9

Where: www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

How Much: Free

In addition to being a leading Georgia livestreamer, Tygarlily has always been a great friend to the Association and indie devs in general. Join us for the second in our Atlanta Gamer Life interview series as Tygarlily shares her thoughts on streaming, indie devs, and how indie devs and streamers can support one another. GGDA members can join us in Discord to get their questions answered.

When: 7 pm March 17

See the first in this interview series, with Ron Jones of IndieCluster, HERE