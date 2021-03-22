GSEC: Legislative Update

The legislature reconvened Monday, March 22 for legislative day 36 and will work through Thursday, March 25 completing legislative day 38. Wednesday, March 31, will be Sine Die, which is the final day for a bill to be passed by both chambers before being sent to the governor’s desk for approval or veto.

CREATIVE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT COMMITTEE HEARING

The Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee met Thursday, March 18 to hear an update on the state’s production activity from industry leaders, including GSEC members Greg Lewis, Lightnin Production Rentals; Ryan Millsap, Blackhall Studios; and Peter Stathopoulos, Bennett Thrasher & Georgia Production Partnership.

LEGISLATION OF INTEREST

House Bill 479: Repeal of Citizen Arrest Law

Bill Sponsor in House: Bert Reeves (R-Marietta)

Bill Sponsor in Senate: Bill Cowsert (R- Athens)

GSEC Position: Monitoring

Status: On Wednesday, March 17, HB 479 was passed unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Click here for the most recent statement from the Georgia Chamber.Overview: HB 479 repeals the current citizen’s arrest law authored in 1863. HB 479 would revise the grounds for arrest and detainment by a private citizen. This bill provides a shopkeeper’s exemption to retail and foodservice establishments across the state as well as their agents and employees.

Senate Bill 6: Tax Credit Return on Investment Act of 2021

GSEC Position: Under Consideration

Bill Sponsor in the Senate: John Albers (R-Roswell)

Status: SB 6 passed the Senate on February 1 with a vote of 51-0 and is in the House Ways & Means Committee.

Overview: SB 6 requires that the Office of Planning and Budget determine, either themselves or through a contract with a third party, the direct and indirect effects of tax incentives upon the request of either the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee or the House Ways and Means Committee. Each Chairman may choose up to 5 tax incentives (either in law or in proposed legislation) each year to be studied, which must be completed no later than December 1 of that year.

House Bill 112: Immunity Extension for COVID Liability

GSEC Position: Support

Bill Sponsor in the House: Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown)

Bill Sponsor in the Senate: Brian Strickland (R-McDonough)

Status: On Tuesday, February 9, the House of Representatives passed HB 112 by a vote of 99 – 68, which was followed by a vote of 36-17 in the Senate on Wednesday, March 18. The bill has been sent to the Governor.

Overview: HB 112 is an extension of liability relief for healthcare providers, facilities, and businesses that was originally passed in 2020 as SB 359 and is currently scheduled to sunset on July 14, 2021. HB 112 extends liability protections for an additional year until July 14, 2022. Click here to view the Georgia Chamber’s support statement.

