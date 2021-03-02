IATSE Celebrates Women’s History Month

Dear Local Officers —

The IATSE has a rich, hidden history of women who have risen above the barriers to aspire to strengthen our Union. Over the years, we have gathered a pictorial history of their efforts.

During the month of March, we will be sharing this history, amplifying women’s voices, and honoring the magnitude of their influential work and unyielding dedication to the union and entertainment industry.

To help us celebrate Women’s History Month, we invite our Local Officers to honor women members on your Local’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with a headshot of the member and a caption honoring their efforts, using the hashtag #IATSEWomenUP.

Here are two ways you can submit these pictures for use on the IATSE social media and in the Official Bulletin:

Post photos to social media using the #IATSEWomenUp hashtag Would you like to nominate a woman member of your Local for a member story? Email member bio and photos to the Communications Department at [email protected]net

Our IA Sisters’ resilience is unparalleled and their dedication to our great union is unwavering!

So, join us as we celebrate the strength, contributions, and leadership of our IA Sisters’ this month.

We look forward to your submissions!

In Solidarity,

IATSE Women’s Committee