Metro Atlanta movie studio moving forward with massive expansion

A metro Atlanta movie studio announced it has entered a new phase in its planned $250 million expansion.

According to a press release, Blackhall Global Partners has filed a permit with DeKalb County to create a purpose-built studio facility.

The massive expansion will take place on the 155-acre parcel adjacent to the current Blackhall Studios. Blackhall sits on Constitution Road, near Interstate 285 and Bouldercrest Road.

Representatives said an impact study noted the operation could bring as much as $1 billion to DeKalb County and Georgia, creating nearly 5,900.

In addition, once the expansion is completed, it will become the state’s largest movie studio, officials said.

“We are proud to be a part of the evolution of Blackhall Studios as their expansion brings economic growth opportunities and quality jobs to our County,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Being home to the largest movie studio complex in the state of Georgia will bring us closer to fulfilling our vision for South DeKalb becoming a creative ecosystem for film and movie production.” See more at CBS 46.