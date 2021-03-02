MomoCon Cancels May Event Due To COVID-19 Concerns

MomoCon, the fan-favorite Atlanta event celebrating gaming, pop culture, and animation, will not hold its in-person event originally scheduled on May 27-30, 2021, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the Georgia-based organizers plan to hold Winterfest, a mini-event at the Georgia World Congress Center on December 19-20, 2021, with the hopes that the vaccine rollout will have reached the majority of Americans by the end of the year.

The decision to cancel May’s event was not made easily, but is the safest option for the MomoCon and Atlanta communities at this time.

The team will work with guests and agents originally booked for MomoCon 2020 and 2021 to ensure the return of MomoCon in 2022 with the same quality expected from MomoCon events.

Attendees who have purchased MomoCon 2020 or 2021 tickets that are still active will automatically be rolled over to MomoCon 2022, currently planned for May 26-29, 2021.

Anyone who would like a refund may do so before the extended refund period ends on April 1st, 2021, by contacting MomoCon via https://www.momocon.com/contact-us/