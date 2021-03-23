Music and Entertainment Community Statement on Final Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Representatives of the American music and entertainment community issued the following statement on the passage of the COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bill:

“The American Rescue Plan provides absolutely essential economic relief for workers in the American creative community who continue to face an uncertain path back to work due to the pandemic. This legislation’s extension of CARES Act and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation benefits into early September, as well as critical tax forgiveness for the first $10,200 of unemployment insurance claimed in 2020, will provide much-needed certainty for creative community workers and their families. We are also grateful for the inclusion of additional funds for shuttered venue operators and live entertainment businesses, and continued support for the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses are in desperate need of these funds.

“We are hopeful that enactment of the American Rescue Plan is one more step toward a future where music and entertainment are again at the center of our lives and communities, and where creative community workers can put the hardship of the pandemic behind them. Until then, we will continue to work as one community to advocate for greater, enhanced relief and ensure policymakers at all levels understand American creators’ outsized contribution to our economy and our culture.”

Actors’ Equity Association

American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)

American Photographic Artists

Artist Rights Alliance

Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston

ASCAP

The Authors Guild

BMI

CERF+ the Artists Safety Net

Copyright Alliance

CreativeFuture

Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO

Digital Media Association (DiMA)

ExtendPUA.org

Freelancers Union

Future of Music Coalition

The Graphic Artists Guild

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)

Lawyers for the Creative Arts (Chicago)

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

Music Managers Forum – US (MMF-US)

Music Workers Alliance (MWA)

Musicians for Musicians

Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI)

National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)

National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA)

National Writers Union (NWU)

Recording Academy

Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

SAG-AFTRA

SESAC

Songwriters Guild of America

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

SoundExchange

St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts (VLAA)

Volunteer Lawyers for The Arts

Washington Area Lawyers for the Arts (WALA)