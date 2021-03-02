Sacha Baron Cohen takes home Golden Globe for Macon-filmed ‘Borat’ sequel

Awards-show season is in full swing, and it kicked off with the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Central Georgia had a hand in one of the award-winning movies.

Sacha Baron Cohen took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the Georgia-filmed ‘Borat’ sequel.

Some scenes were filmed at the Hay House in Macon.

The film picks up where the 2006 comedy ‘Borat’ left off. It chronicles the adventures of fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiye, who documents real-life experiences in the United States.