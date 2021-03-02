Savannah’s Georgia Tech campus could soon house a major movie studio

Savannah may be getting a large-scale film studio on the site that currently houses Georgia Tech’s local campus.

At a meeting of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents Committee on Real Estate on Tuesday, Sandra Neuse, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for real estate and facilities, presented the board with plans to convert the campus into a major production studio, in partnership with Georgia Film Academy.

The campus, located off Jimmy Deloach Parkway and Interstate 95, houses Georgia Tech’s professional development program. In the presentation, Neuse noted that those courses would be moved to a more centralized location in Savannah.

In the presentation, Neuse said Savannah is a “significant participant in production-related activities in Georgia,” and that the area currently lacks sufficient scalable, purpose-built sound stages and production facilities.

The 2019 Savannah Regional Film Commission annual report found that 129 professional projects, including eight feature films, 18 television projects, 12 commercials, filmed across the area generated a record-breaking $125.6 million in direct spend and $266.3 million in economic impact for the region. See more here.