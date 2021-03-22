TEN LEAVES DILATED Premieres at SXSW Film Festival 2021

Tactile Filmmaker, Director / Cinematographer and Analog Cookbook ‘Zine Maker Kate E. Hinshaw‘s (Teardown, upcoming GA-based indie film 8020) imaginative, thought-provoking new documentary short, TEN LEAVES DILATED premiered at last week’s SXSW Film Festival 2021 in the Documentary Shorts Competition category. TEN LEAVES DILATED uses the make-believe world crafted by Cabbage Patch Kids to examine discourses surrounding childbirth and motherhood in the American South.

The 14-min. film uses audio interviews of mothers, doulas, and birth professionals alongside a visual exploration of cabbage birthing myths and fairytales throughout history in order to investigate the modern-day cabbage patch fairy tale and its connection to the lack of candid discussion about birthing in our society.

Kate E. Hinshaw is a tactile filmmaker and cinematographer who works with digital and film cameras alike. Coming from an experimental background, she is interested in using the cinematic gaze to render visible the interiority of the feminine. Tactily, she works with 16mm and super 8mm film through bleaching, scratching, painting, and burning the emulsion in order to tell stories through color and texture.

Her work has screened at Atlanta Film Festival, Denver Film Festival, Indie Grits, and several small festivals. She earned an MFA at the University of Colorado at Boulder in Spring 2020 where she was awarded a teaching excellence award for her work as a digital cinematography instructor. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia where she publishes and curates Analog Cookbook—a film zine that celebrates and shares knowledge of analog filmmaking, darkroom processes, and features artists from all over the world.

Beyond SXSW, the documentary is currently under consideration to screen in several additional film festivals.

More info here: tenleavesdilatedfilm.com