The 5th Annual South Georgia Film Festival on March 5, 6, & 7 is approaching

2021 Will Be Unlike Anything Before

Our 5th annual festival will be unlike years past – both in-person and through your screens!

Like festivals all over the world – from Sundance to Oxford, MS – the South Georgia Film Festival will include virtual programming! You can watch over 100 films this year from the comfort of your home through your Smart TV, laptop, or phone! Along with the films, you’ll have access to filmmaker interviews. Your pass lets you see everything!

After the convenience of virtual, we will also be screening films in the open-air! Nightly screenings at the VSU College of the Arts lawn.

We’re kicking things off with a night of rock – with the documentary BLEEDING AUDIO about the band The Matches, along with a short film about the band DEEP BLUE SOMETHING.

Saturday night features two feature-length films – JENNA BUMS THE LOVE SEAT & ADRIFT UNDER LIGHT, along with shorts by VSU Alums Abbey Special and Lucas Hicks.

Sunday night is our Family Friendly Block with DOLPHIN ISLAND and two shorts, HANGRY & CALF ROPE.

Details: Each night starts at 7:30 pm. Your ticket offers preferred seating – either a provided chair or space to lay out a blanket or lawn chair. Starting at 3 pm Saturday, Chuck Thomas, of Atlanta Film Chat, will be hosting live podcast recordings with visiting filmmakers.

Your $40 pass gives you access to everything – virtual and open-air!

Not up for everything – see anything for $5!

https://sgff21.eventive.org/passes/buy