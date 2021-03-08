Calculating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness and the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) might be complex, but maximizing your benefit doesn’t have to be. It all comes down to finding the right strategy. Join Aprio’s webinar to learn the most important considerations to make sure you don’t leave any money on the table.
During the webinar we will cover:
- Maximizing ERC when your PPP loan is already forgiven
- Strategies for leveraging ERC and PPP prior to loan forgiveness
- Planning for your 2021 ERC and PPP benefits
The Convergence of PPP and ERC:
How to Maximize Your Benefits
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
Aprio PPP & ERC expert panelists include:
|Justin Elanjian
Partner-in-Charge,
PPP & ERC Services
|Tommy Lee
Partner-in-Charge,
Retail, Franchise & Hospitality