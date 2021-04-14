ACTING FOR A CHANGE: Monologue Event & Panel with L.A. Casting Director, Beverly Holloway

A chance to get seen by one of L.A.’s favorite casting directors, Beverly Holloway.

Apr 24, 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

The 1808 (beside Apotheos Roastery)

2871 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Reserve a “Monologue Performance” spot to perform a 1-2 minute monologue

OR

Reserve 2 back-to-back “Monologue Performance” spots and instead perform a 3-4 minute scene with a partner

All performances will receive personalized feedback directly from Beverly.

Following the performances, Beverly will participate in a 1-hour Q&A session, moderated by Greenlight’s Owner, Erin Bethea (Fireproof, New Life).

The session will answer YOUR QUESTIONS about the casting process, self taping, LA vs GA casting, headshots, reels and whatever else you want to know about.

Beverly Holloway is a casting director based in Los Angeles who casts film projects all across the nation. She has cast over 100 feature films and series including the Netflix’s recent original musical film “A Week Away” starring Bailee Madison, “I Can Only Imagine” starring Dennis Quaid, “I Still Believe” starring KJ Apa, “Moms’ Night Out” starring Patricia Heaton and Sean Astin, and “Trade of Innocents” starring Dermot Mulroney and Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino.

Beverly also help launch the career of Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, casting her in her first leading film role in “The Ultimate Gift” which was followed by her critically-acclaimed performance in the film “Little Miss Sunshine”.

Beverly has a reputation of having the “most friendly audition room in Hollywood” and gives actors the space they need to create meaningful and impactful auditions.