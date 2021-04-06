Atlanta Hawks Star Kevin Willis and Event Planner Lauren Pelissier Launch 42West

Atlanta Hawks’ star Kevin Willis and renowned event planner Lauren Pelissier have partnered to launch the “42West Entertainment Group,” a new event venue focused on creating exclusive, high-end occasions. From red carpet film and television premieres to celebrity events, the facility located on Atlanta’s fast-growing West Side will offer the top-tier amenities their clientele expects in a venue that is both private and easily accessible (1088 Huff Rd. NW, Atlanta 30318).

“42West is a ‘transformative’ event space, one that has the flexibility to become every client’s vision,” says Lauren Pelissier. “My 20 years of event planning experience ensures our high-end clients are supported during every phase of the planning process. From your initial booking to cleanup, every last detail will be planned with precision and elegance.”

Created to Give Back to the Community

42West was designed to give back to the community. Every event will include a charity commitment with multiple nonprofits to choose from as beneficiaries. The goal is for paid events to be a funding stream so that Atlanta nonprofits can use the space at no charge.

Charities may include Atlanta Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by Kevin Willis that makes a positive and lasting impact on children living in long-term foster care.

“I’ve been involved in some great opportunities but this one excites me on a different level! Opening 42West with a seasoned event designer, Lauren to provide a top-tier venue for events in Atlanta is pretty amazing,” said Kevin Willis. “42West is also a way for me to connect with the community, by supporting two local charities that are doing so much for children.”

Serving An Exclusive Clientele

42West will serve an exclusive clientele, hosting events such as red carpet film and television premieres, industry and celebrity events, and exclusive sports events.

Other events expected include:

Corporate functions

Product launches

Photo shoots

Filming

Social events

Pelissier adds: “Georgia is one of the world’s top locations for the entertainment industry and 42West is an ideal location for film, television, commercial, brand activations and online productions.”

By the Numbers:

9000 square feet of indoor & outdoor event space

3000 square feet of outdoor space

Capacity/Inside: 550 reception, 450 seated, 400 conference

Capacity/Outside: 250 reception, 150 seated, 100 lounge setting

Key Amenities:

HVAC system for COVID-19 safety

Ample valet & self parking

On-site event designer

On-site event manager

Green room, offices

Other details

To ensure an appropriate level of safety from COVID-19, 42West has incorporated a range of measures to protect guests and employees including:

Top-of-the-line HVAC air filtration system

Masks required for all guests and employees

Sanitizing stations and regular cleaning of the facility following CDC guidelines, with extra time scheduled between events for cleaning

About Lauren Pelissier

Lauren Pelissier is an award winning event planner with over twenty years of experience who recently moved to Decatur from Southern California with her husband and son. In addition to owning and managing her own event design and production company called Kings Road Event Group, Lauren worked for many years in youth-centered non-profits and founded S’more Smiles, an organization that provides summer camp experiences for children receiving medical treatments.

About Kevin Willis

Kevin Willis was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 1984. Kevin is one of 15 players in NBA history with more than 16,000 career points and 11,000 career rebounds averaging 27 minutes per game in 21 NBA seasons.

His Atlanta Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit that makes a positive and lasting impact on children living in long-term foster care. Kevin won a World Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. He proudly shares the second position for most seasons played in the NBA with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki. Kevin also owns an Atlanta-based clothing company Powered by Willis, which specializes in custom wear for big and tall men. It was founded in 1988 by Willis and his former Michigan State teammate Ralph Walker.