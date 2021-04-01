Ghost Gaming, Skillshot Media, Georgia Film Academy Collaborate on Mentoring/Internship program

Atlanta-based esports companies Ghost Gaming and Skillshot Media together with the Georgia Film Academy have announced a new collaboration to create career development opportunities in the gaming and esports industry for Georgia’s workforce.

Each semester, the three organizations will provide opportunities to students to have hands-on exposure to the industry as well as internships.

To kick off the collaboration, FGA will offer a Fundamentals of Esports class during the Spring 2021 semester in which 26 students will be responsible for the design, development, and operation of an invitational collegiate Valorant tournament. Members of Ghost Gaming’s pro Valorant team will serve as coaches for the competing rosters while GFA students operate all aspects of the tournament including marketing and livestream production.

Ghost Gaming was acquired by a group of Atlanta-based investors last year including Skillshot Media CEO Todd Harris. The organization has since signed partnership deals with RESPAWN Products and PrizePicks.

Atlanta and Georgia as a whole have been on the rise as a center for esports and gaming. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the gaming industry created an economic impact of more than $830M USD in 2020.