Kingdom Maker Looking for Testers and Senior 3D Artist

Job Overview:
The QA Tester will work closely with the QA Manager, Product, Engineering, and Design Teams to ensure mobile game software is of the highest quality in functionality, usability, and fun.
Responsibilities:
- Testing iOS and Android mobile game software for functionality, usability, and performance
- Defect logging, tracking, and resolution within JIRA throughout the development process
- Writing and updating, both accurate and valid test cases for the creation of test plans
- Executing test plans while accurately documenting test results and all relevant test artifacts
- Manage the bug database to ensure bug accuracy, organization, status, and severity
- Interact with Development, Production, and Design teams to help solve technical problems, perform quality assessments, and identify risk
- Work closely with the team to analyze, plan, and report on project schedules and timelines
- Assist in monitoring of customer feedback channels to proactively identify production issues
- Contribute improvements to the QA departments quality process and test methodology
- Assist in the tracking and enforcement of quality metrics, KPI, objectives and criteria
- Server-side performance and load testing, server specific testing and bug verification
- Assist in writing scripts and tools for automated UI testing, unit testing, data validation
Requirements:
- Attention to detail and able to find all those pesky bugs!
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English
- Meticulous and analytical; able to troubleshoot, isolate and debug issues for root cause analysis
- Creative problem solving
- Scripting or programming, to delve deeper into grey/white box testing opportunities
- A passion for mobile gaming; gaming as a hobby, as a form of art and a design challenge!