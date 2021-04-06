Release Dates for Georgia Lensed Productions

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.
|TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED)
|STARS
|RELEASE DATE
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series/Marvel)
|Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
|3/19/2021
|Genius: Aretha (NatGeo limited series)
|Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance
|3/21/2021
|Thunder Force (Netflix feature)
|Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy
|4/9/2021
|Dynasty S4 (CW TV series)
|Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley, Grant Show
|5/7/2021
|The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime series)
|Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton
|5/14/2021
|Loki (Disney+ series/Marvel)
|Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant
|6/11/2021
|The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
|Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
|6/4/2021
|Samaritan
|Sylvester Stallone, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr
|6/4/2021
|The Tomorrow War
|Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin
|7/23/2021
|Jungle Cruise
|Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
|7/30/2021
|The Suicide Squad
|Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman
|8/6/2021
|Respect
|Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker
|8/13/2021
|Dear Evan Hansen
|Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams
|9/24/2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch
|12/17/2021