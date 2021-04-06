Trending
Release Dates for Georgia Lensed Productions

News

Always subject to change and often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.

TITLE (FEATURE FILM UNLESS SPECIFIED) STARS RELEASE DATE
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series/Marvel) Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan 3/19/2021
Genius: Aretha (NatGeo limited series) Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance 3/21/2021
Thunder Force (Netflix feature) Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy 4/9/2021
Dynasty S4 (CW TV series) Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley, Grant Show 5/7/2021
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime series) Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton 5/14/2021
Loki (Disney+ series/Marvel) Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant 6/11/2021
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson 6/4/2021
Samaritan Sylvester Stallone, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr 6/4/2021
The Tomorrow War Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin 7/23/2021
Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons 7/30/2021
The Suicide Squad Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman 8/6/2021
Respect Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker 8/13/2021
Dear Evan Hansen Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams 9/24/2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch 12/17/2021
